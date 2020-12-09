Carolina Forest residents concerned after mysterious gunfire rings out overnight

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Some people who live in Carolina Forest are left with more questions than answers after gunfire rang out early Wednesday morning.
Officials with the Horry County Police Department confirmed they responded to the area near the SpringLake and Waterford Plantation neighborhoods early Wednesday but have not released any additional details.
Residents believe it could’ve happened in the area with power lines between Waterford Plantation and SpringLake.
Neighbors said they heard two rounds of gunshots. The first round was around 1:10 a.m. The second wasn’t long after, and each round had around 10 gunshots.
The incident is leaving many concerned.
“It’s not normal to hear something like that around here,” SpringLake resident Brittany Green said.
Neighbors said they’ve heard from other people that the gunshots were heard as far away as neighborhoods like Covington Lake and Walkers Woods.
The situation is leaving Green a bit unnerved since she has three young children.
“Of course they’re not going to be outside playing at night time and it seems like that’s when those things are happening, but like I said we try our hardest to make sure that our family is safe,” Green said.
Shana McSweeney said she’s hoping for more clarity and peace of mind.
“I just really want to know what happened,” she said. “I’d like it to be a good resolution that they’re like, ‘We have the person in custody,’ but like I’d still like to know the answer whether they found the person or not. Did anybody actually get shot? A person? I’d just like to know what happened.”
