Reminder: Cooper’s modified stay-at-home order begins Friday

“This order will require people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.,” Cooper said. “It means just what it says: people are to stay at home between those hours. Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.”