Reminder: Cooper’s modified stay-at-home order begins Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - With COVID-19 numbers on the rise in the state, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a modified stay-at-home order, which will go into effect Friday, Dec. 11.
“This order will require people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.,” Cooper said. “It means just what it says: people are to stay at home between those hours. Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.”
The curfew does not apply in the following cases:
- Travel to or from a place of work when a worker’s presence is required by the worker’s employer;
- Travel for work purposes;
- Performing work at the workplace or other location directed by the employer when the worker’s presence is required by the worker’s employer;
- Travel to obtain groceries, take-out food, medical care, fuel, health care supplies, or social services;
- Travel from a business that closed at or after 10:00 PM;
- Travel to a business that will open at or after 5:00 AM;
- Travel to take care of a family member, friend, or pet in another household;
- Travel necessary for purposes of personal safety;
- Travel into or out of the state;
- Travel required by law enforcement or court order;
- Using or providing shared transportation (including without limitation taxicabs, ride shares, buses, trains, airplanes, and travel to airports, train stations, or bus stations).
The new order also states that “live entertainment performances, entertainment events such as movie screenings, and youth and amateur sporting events must cease no later than 10 p.m. or be paused at that time. Professional and collegiate sporting events may continue past 10 p.m.”
Law enforcement personnel is directed to enforce the order against individuals “only in cases of willful or repeated violations.”
“We’ll do more if our trends don’t improve,” Cooper said. “That could mean additional actions involving indoor restaurant dining, entertainment facilities or retail capacity. None of us want that.”
As of Tuesday, the state reported a record-breaking 2,373 hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 and an additional 4,670 new confirmed cases.
The percent positive rate for coronavirus tests now sits at 9.7%. The percentage has been above 10 percent for over a week with a record 11.8% reported on Nov. 30. NC health experts say the rate should consistently be at 5 percent or lower.
An update to North Carolina’s COVID-19 County Alert System map indicates that the number of red counties (those with critical community virus spread) has more than doubled since Nov. 23, up to 48 red counties from 20 red counties. Additionally, there are now 34 orange counties (substantial community spread), as compared to 42 orange counties from the previous update.
More than 80 percent of the state’s counties fall into either the red or orange tiers.
“Your actions can keep people from getting sick, save lives, and make sure our hospitals can care for people whether it’s for a heart attack or a car accident or COVID-19. Protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community now,” said Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, the secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
