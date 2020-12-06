Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade taking place Sunday

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - An annual event is looking to spread some holiday cheer near the MarshWalk on Sunday.
The Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade kicks off at 3 p.m. and will travel from Wilcox Avenue to Wachesaw Road - a nearly three-mile route through the community.
The town asks those attending to maintain social distance when parking and watching the parade. Officials also ask spectators to wear masks when appropriate.
Participants will also be socially distanced and wearing masks, according to organizers.
The parade is set to end at around 5 p.m.
