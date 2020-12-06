HCFR: Vehicle takes out HCPD digital sign, another goes into woods during two-car crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck just before 8:30 a.m. at Myrtle Ridge Drive near Sand Ridge Road.
Officials said one of the vehicles took out a Horry County Police Department digital sign, while the other went into the woods.
There are no reported injuries.
Crews have had to shut down part of Myrtle Ridge Drive while they investigate and clear the crash.
