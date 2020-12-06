Gamecocks officially hire Shane Beamer as new football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - After a brief search for a new head football coach, the University of South Carolina has found a familiar face to fill the position.
The university officially announced Sunday that Shane Beamer has been hired as the 36th head coach in program history. The hire was first reported late Saturday night by various outlets, including our sister station, WIS.
“I have been preparing for this moment my entire life,” the 43-year-old said in a press release. “I am ready and excited to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina. I am thankful to all the head coaches that I have worked for, the assistant coaches and student-athletes I have worked with. My family and I are thrilled to be coming back to Columbia and the state of South Carolina.”
Beamer comes back to Columbia after serving under former Gamecock coach Steve Spurrier’s staff, most notably as a special teams coordinator, outside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. His 2009 class was ranked 12th in the country by Rivals and Scout, while his other two classes ranked in the top 25.
He was most recently on the staff with Lincoln Riley in Oklahoma as the Sooners’ assistant head coach for offense. The Charleston native is also the son of hall-of-fame coach Frank Beamer, who he worked with from 2011-14 at Virginia Tech as the Hokies’ running backs coach.
In total, Beamer has been an assistant at seven FBS schools over 21 seasons.
South Carolina Athletic Director Ray Tanner added that Beamer is a perfect fit for the Gamecocks going forward.
“I believe that Shane Beamer is the perfect fit to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina,” he said. “He has worked under some of the greatest coaches in college football and has taken those lessons to become one of the bright, young minds in the game. I believe Shane’s energy, enthusiasm, commitment and fondness for our school and program will be met favorably by our student-athletes, staff and fans.”
An introductory press conference is set for Monday, according to UofSC officials.
