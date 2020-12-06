FIRST ALERT: A cool Sunday will give way to a wet Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As we head into the rest of the weekend, a cold start to the morning will give way to unseasonably cool highs for this afternoon. For both The Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, we can expect high temperatures to warm to around 55° this afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through most of the day before overcast skies begin to work in late this afternoon, likely after sunset.
As we head towards late tonight, light to moderate showers will begin to work into the area. Most of the heaviest rain will take place overnight, but showers will be likely for most as you get ready to head out the door on Monday morning.
It will be a cold rain throughout most of Monday, as temperatures only warm into the low and middle 50s. Tuesday will bring another round of even colder temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s, even with sunshine returning to the forecast.
