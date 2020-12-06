FIRST ALERT: A cool Sunday will give way to a wet Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As we head into the rest of the weekend, a cold start to the morning will give way to unseasonably cool highs for this afternoon. For both The Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, we can expect high temperatures to warm to around 55° this afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through most of the day before overcast skies begin to work in late this afternoon, likely after sunset.