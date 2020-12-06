DHEC: Over 40 new COVID-19 deaths reported in SC, 2,500 new cases

DHEC: Over 40 new COVID-19 deaths reported in SC, 2,500 new cases
Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina to 16,441. (Source: WIS)
By WMBF News Staff | December 6, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST - Updated December 6 at 11:39 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 2,538 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. The agency also confirmed 43 additional deaths, the most reported since August.

The latest brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 216,378 and those who have died to 4,237, officials said.

In Horry County, there were 117 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. It’s the fifth straight day the county has reported new cases in the triple-digits.

Sunday’s only local death was reported in Florence County. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 11,980 and the percent positive was 21.2%.



Of South Carolina’s 11,145 inpatient hospital beds, 8,768 are in use for a 78.67% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 1,025 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 243 are in ICU and 108 are ventilated.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.