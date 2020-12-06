DHEC: Over 40 new COVID-19 deaths reported in SC, 2,500 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 2,538 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. The agency also confirmed 43 additional deaths, the most reported since August.
The latest brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 216,378 and those who have died to 4,237, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 117 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. It’s the fifth straight day the county has reported new cases in the triple-digits.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 11,980 and the percent positive was 21.2%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,145 inpatient hospital beds, 8,768 are in use for a 78.67% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 1,025 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 243 are in ICU and 108 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
