Coastal Carolina climbs to No. 11 in latest AP Poll, highest ranking ever

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s historic win over BYU Saturday night was certainly rewarded in the national polls this week.
The Chants checked in at No. 11 in the latest AP Poll, released Sunday. It’s now the program’s highest ranking ever, and the team is now ranked ahead of perennial national powers Georgia and Oklahoma.
MORE COVERAGE
In fact, the Chants finished just 24 votes behind No. 10 Iowa State in this week’s results, just missing out on a top-10 ranking.
BYU dropped six spots to No. 14 after Saturday’s loss, while future Coastal opponent Louisiana-Lafayette moved three spots to No. 17 after a win at Appalachian State on Friday. The Chants will host the Ragin’ Cajuns in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Dec. 19.
Elsewhere in the poll, the top four teams remained the same with Alabama once again named the unanimous No. 1 team. Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson followed in that order with Texas A&M rounding out the top five.
The Chants also moved up just one spot in this week’s Amway Coaches’ Poll, up to No. 13 and were No. 8 in ESPN’s latest power rankings.
Coastal is ranked at No. 18 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, which will be updated Tuesday night on ESPN.
Coastal is scheduled to face Troy on the road on Saturday in a game rescheduled from Nov. 14. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN+.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.