Police investigating fatal shooting at Carolina Forest apartment complex

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Grand Strand apartment complex early Saturday morning.
The Horry County Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest at around 4:45 a.m. HCPD also said officers found one person injured on the scene. That victim later died after being transported to a hospital.
Authorities also released a clip of surveillance video, showing someone running near the area where the shooting occurred. HCPD said that person is now wanted in connection to the shooting.
A WMBF News viewer who lives in the area said he heard several gunshots during the incident.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.