No. 14 Coastal Carolina faces biggest test vs. No. 8 BYU on short notice

ON THE RUN: Despite all of the talk about quarterbacks, don’t discount either team’s ability to run the ball. Just last week, Coastal put up over 400 yards on the road at Texas State with a ground attack led mainly by CJ Marable. CCU also has other ways to hurt opponents on the ground, including with running backs Reese White and Shermari Jones. McCall has also been known to calls his own number, whether that be on scrambles or options plays, and tear off big chunks of yardage.