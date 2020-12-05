Man found dead in car in Robeson County, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in a car in Robeson County.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to McKinnon Lane in St. Pauls at around 12:25 a.m. Saturday. Authorities found the deceased man in the vehicle, which was on the side of the road.
The man was later identified as 34-year-old Terrell Lilly, of Parkton.
The RCSO’s Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
