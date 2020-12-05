Local, state leaders react to Coastal Carolina’s win over BYU

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several leaders from across the Grand Strand and South Carolina chimed in late Saturday night, reacting to Coastal Carolina football’s historic win over BYU.
Chief among them was Gov. Henry McMaster, who tweeted “Way to go!” to the Chants following the 22-17 victory.
Congressman Tom Rice also called it “the biggest win in school history” adding that “we fought hard and never gave up” when referring to Coastal football.
“This Cinderella story just keeps going,” tweeted state Rep. Russell Fry. “What a win! What a game!”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.