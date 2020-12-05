LIVE UPDATES: ‘College GameDay’ comes to Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - After a week of changes and anticipation, “College GameDay” has finally arrived in Conway.
The popular ESPN pre-game show will air at 9 a.m. from Brook Stadium in Conway. A limited number of fans are also being allowed to attend, per ESPN and Coastal Carolina Athletics. It comes hours before the No. 14 Chanticleers host No. 8 BYU, in a matchup that was only made official on Thursday morning.
Coastal’s original opponent, No. 25 Liberty, had to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.
Stay with this story for live updates from the show throughout the morning.
9:10 a.m.
GameDay has begun in Conway! Host Rece Davis welcomes us to the program, as the panel compliments Coastal Carolina and BYU for putting on this game. ESPN points out this is the sixth pre-bowl December game between unbeaten teams.
Lee Corso also got a perfect setup at home this week, being provided some teal turf and gear from Coastal Carolina. The turf is actually above his pool!
9:15 a.m.
Much of the talk is about games that are being called off and what’s left on the slate, including Clemson-Virginia Tech, Ohio State-Michigan State, West Virginia-Iowa State, Alabama-LSU and Auburn-Texas A&M.
GameDay also promotes a “Meet the Chanticleers” segment coming up at 10:10 a.m.
9:18 a.m.
The team shows off some Coastal Carolina and BYU fans in attendance, as well as those able to attend virtually with their own signs.
9:25 a.m.
The panel moves to more Big Ten Conference discussion, including the loss of Indiana QB Michael Penix due to an ACL injury, and Iowa resume ahead of their game at Illinois.
9:30 a.m.
Maria Taylor is back on GameDay! She teases a feature on Coastal Carolina up ahead in front of hometown fans and Chauncey!
9:35 a.m.
ESPN’s Ryan McGee narrates an ode to the Grand Strand, from the Shag to shark-shaped gift shops and other attractions.
The team then highlights Coastal Carolina’s success in athletics before tossing it over to Taylor for a live interview with CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell.
