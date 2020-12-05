FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and cooler temperatures for Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a night of showers and storms, we’re starting the weekend off right with sunny skies and cool temperatures. Temperatures today will remain on the cool side, as highs top out in the middle and upper 50s. Clear skies will remain for most of the day as winds will be breezy at times with gusts up to 20-25 mph.
For any plans on watching CCU take on BYU at Brooks stadium, the forecast is looking perfect for football! Kick-off at 5:30 will be breezy at times, but overall cool temperatures will settle in after sunset.
The second half of the weekend will feature temperatures in the mid 50s. Clouds will steadily increase for Sunday ahead of rain chances that are on the way late Sunday night and into Monday. As of right now, a 40% chance of rain is in store for some off and on showers for the start of the new week.
