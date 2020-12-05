DHEC: S.C. records over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, sets new single-day record

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 2,715 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths.
The new case count breaks the previous single-day record of 2,470, which was reached just the day prior. Friday’s number broke the previous record before it, which was set on July 11.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 213,795 and those who have died to 4,194, officials said.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 13,073 and the percent positive was 20.8%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,177 inpatient hospital beds, 8,988 are in use for a 80.42% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 1,029 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 244 are in ICU and 110 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
