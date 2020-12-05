Darlington girls basketball player tests positive for COVID-19, games canceled

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington High School girls basketball team will not play on Monday as originally scheduled, according to officials.
The Darlington County School Districts announced Saturday that one of the players had tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Due to the number of players now having to quarantine, Monday’s game against Myrtle Beach has been canceled.
The junior varsity game against the Seahawks has also been canceled as some of the team’s coaches are also entering quarantine.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.