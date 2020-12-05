“College GameDay” arrives at CCU after days of excitement across Grand Strand

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - After nearly a week of excitement building up after ESPN announced “College GameDay” was coming to Coastal Carolina University, the day is finally here.
By 7 a.m. Saturday, there were already people outside of Brooks Stadium, making sure everything is just right for “GameDay” and the big matchup against BYU.
Since classes at CCU are currently remote, a lot of students actually had to come back for the game.
The significance of the moment is not lost on current students and alumni. It is the first time “GameDay” has been broadcast from CCU.
“I don’t think any student should take this moment for granted,” alum Liam Barry said. “Because like not too many colleges or students get to see their college on national TV, playing for such an amazing program, amazing coaches, and amazing school and family of CCU.”
One change fans need to know ahead of Saturday’s game is the earlier plans of having people watch the game from the big screen at neighboring Springs Brooks Stadium are no longer in place.
Members of CCU’s athletic department said due to logistical requests from ESPN, they couldn’t go through with it.
The Chanticleers of CCU take on the Cougars of BYU at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.