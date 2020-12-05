COASTAL GAMEDAY: Chanticleers welcome unbeaten BYU in ranked matchup

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s finally gameday in Conway and it comes after a turbulent week for the No. 14 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Instead of facing Liberty as planned, the Chants now face eighth-ranked BYU, which sports one of the nation’s top offenses. Saturday’s game would likely go a long way in elevating the winner’s bowl season stock in the national spotlight.
BYU and Coastal are both 9-0, despite the Cougars having not played since a 66-14 win over North Alabama on Nov. 21. The Chants last defeated Texas State last week to clinch a spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game, which they will host.
The Chants and Cougars are also in the top 20 of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, at 18 and 14, respectively.
