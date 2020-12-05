Black Lives Matter, Tea Party hold competing downtown rallies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Reports say both Black Lives Matter and Tea Party supporters held rallies in downtown Charleston.
According to an event on social media, Tea Party supporters planned to hold a rally to petition for the resignation of Mayor John Tecklenburg and others. Reports say they were meeting at the Charleston Custom House starting at 11 a.m.
The Charleston Police Department said a permitted event was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Bay Street and South Market Street. Police say the event included a planned walk to Broad Street and Meeting Street.
Protestors with the Charleston Tea Party and other conservative groups marched to City Hall. Reports say counter-protestors were on the other side of the Meeting Street and Broad Street.
A social media post for the Tea Party event said their supporters were petitioning for Tecklenburg’s resignation because, “The people of Charleston, South Carolina and the Low Country have endured a corrupt and self-serving City Government for long enough.” The group said they demand a redress of their “ever-growing list of grievances inflicted upon the people of Charleston by our elected officials.”
In response, Black Lives Matter supporters say they organized a counter-protest of the Tea Party movement.
Although the crowd grew with counter-protestors, officers say the Public Safety Operations Center was activated and the event ended without issues.
Reports say dozens of people were downtown also protesting a a proposal in city taxes to help next year’s budget and the response to the May 30 riot, sparked by the murder of George Floyd.
Conservative groups taped both their grievances against the city and a petition to remove the mayor to the doors of Charleston City Hall.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.