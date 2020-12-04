‘We would love them just for the mullets’: ESPN’s Ryan McGee talks Chants ahead of ‘GameDay’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Ryan McGee is enamored with the Chanticleers.
The co-host of ESPN’s “Marty and McGee” talked all things Coastal Carolina University on Friday, one day before “College GameDay” takes over Teal Nation and the Chants clash with BYU at Brooks Stadium.
For McGee, what appeals to him about the Chanticleers is, “they just know how to have fun.”
“We would love them just for the mullets, we would love them just for the orchestrated, WWE locker room celebrations,” McGee said. “We would love them just for their funky offense that they run in the turf. We would love them for just one of those things. When you add them all together, and put it just near Myrtle Beach, that’s our team, man.”
Watch the full interview with McGee above.
