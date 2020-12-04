WATCH: BYU arrives in Myrtle Beach ahead of game against Coastal Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With a little over 24 hours until kickoff, Coastal Carolina’s opponent has finally touched down in the Grand Strand.
The No. 8 BYU Cougars arrived at Myrtle Beach International Airport on Friday, as a small group of fans lined up to greet the team and members of the football staff from outside the runway.
Fans also cheered as the team’s equipment truck, which made the trip all way from Provo, Utah, pulled into view before team buses took the same route.
“I’m just out here for the holidays,” said Halston Robinson, a Myrtle Beach native who attends BYU. “This is honestly a clash of two worlds for me. I live in Utah, I go to BYU, but I grew up here in South Carolina and Coastal has always meant so much to me but so does BYU. I’m so excited for this game.”
