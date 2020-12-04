Two facing murder, attempted murder charges following two Thanksgiving holiday shootings in Horry County

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with two shootings, including one that was deadly, that happened over the Thanksgiving holiday in Horry County, authorities said.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 20-year-old Diamantae Karon Currie was arrested on Dec. 2. On Dec. 3, 22-year-old Ernest Rayquan Howard was taken into custody in Marion County.
Both men are from Marion, authorities said. Online records said Howard was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Both men are suspects in an armed robbery on Nov. 25 on Dilmar Drive near Conway that ended in a shooting that left one injured, according to the HCPD. Authorities said they’re also connected to a separate armed robbery on Nov. 27 off of Fairwood Terrace near Myrtle Beach that also resulted in a person being shot.
The victim of the Fairwood Terrace shooting, 33-year-old Jeffrey Monnett, died from injuries he sustained.
Currie faces the following charges, according to the HCPD:
· Murder
· Attempted murder
· Armed robbery
· Pointing and presents firearms at a person
· Kidnapping
· Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
· Possession of a weapon by certain persons unlawful
Howard faces the following charges:
· Murder
· Attempted murder
· Armed robbery
· Pointing and presents firearms at a person
· Kidnapping
· Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Both investigations remain active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Police Department tip line at (843) 915-8477.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.