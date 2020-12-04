‘This is the stuff we dreamed about’: CCU’s president talks football team’s historic run

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – When thinking about top moments during his tenure as president of Coastal Carolina University, David DeCenzo said this 2020 football season “certainly ranks up at the top.”
The undefeated Chanticleers gridiron squad is up there with the 2016 national champion CCU baseball team, according to DeCenzo, who has been president since 2007 and will retire in 2021.
“The World Series was just phenomenal, but this has been something – this entire football season – that has just grown each and every week, and I think that’s what’s been exciting,” DeCenzo said.
On Saturday, the Chants take on BYU at Brooks Stadium. The team and the university as a whole will have a national spotlight shone upon them, as ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast live from CCU for the first time.
“This is the stuff we dreamed about years ago,” DeCenzo said.
Watch the full interview with DeCenzo above.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.