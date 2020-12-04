‘A sense of Christmas spirit’: Florence Center ice skating opens to public

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Things are slower this year at the Florence Center due to COVID-19, but it’s not stopping them from skating into 2021.
The Florence Center’s ice skating rink opened on Friday for the season.
“We’re going to give the community a sense of Christmas spirit, something I think is very needed this year,” said Marketing Coordinator Brandon Rybak.
When ice skating, sometimes you’re going to fall, but then you’ve got to get back on your feet. And the Florence Center is looking to get back on its feet too after the coronavirus postponed a number of events.
In recent months they’ve been able to get back to holding events including a carnival, graduations and luncheons. Now with Christmas around the corner, ice skating is the next event.
“2020 has been a very strange year, so anything we can do to make people feel normal and make people feel happy I think we should do that,” said Rybak.
Rybak said the Florence Center staff discussed holding ice skating this year and decided if they could do it safely, then the event should go on.
Like previous events, the Florence Center has safety precautions in place. Masks are required, all frequently touched surfaces will be wiped down and hand sanitizer is placed throughout the arena.
“Somebody will be skating around on the rink to wipe off these barriers anytime people are in the building, we will sanitize when everyone leaves the building, and each pair of skates will be sanitized after each use as well,” said Rybak.
Rybak said the Florence Center is responsible for entertaining the community and giving them something to do, even during a pandemic.
“Whether it’s a last-minute event cancellation or an artist doesn’t show up, or something just goes haywire, here at the Florence Center the show always goes on,” said Rybak.
You can bring your own skates or rent your own. The price of admission is $10 and it includes the skate rental. Public ice skating will be open through Jan. 9.
