S.C. man charged in connection with death of 5-day-old son

CAMERON, N.C. (WRAL) - A South Carolina man was charged Thursday with killing his newborn son in Harnett County last week.
According to NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh, someone called 911 shortly before 3 a.m. on Nov. 23 to report an unresponsive child at 1944 Cameron Hill Road. The 5-day-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy determined that the infant suffered blunt force trauma to the head, authorities said.
The baby’s mother and uncle were in the house when deputies arrived, trying to revive the child, but investigators determined the baby’s father also had been in the home earlier.
The father, Christopher Joseph Riddle, 28, of Blenheim, S.C., was arrested Thursday in South Carolina and extradited to North Carolina, where he is being held without bond in the Harnett County jail on a charge of murder.
