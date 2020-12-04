Police arrest two wanted for September shooting in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people wanted in connection to a September shooting in Conway have been arrested, according to jail records.
Anquon Smoot, 22, and Jahnyshia Dozier, 21, were both booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday.
Jail records show Smoot is charged with five counts of attempted murder, while Dozier faces an accessory to a felony charge.
Their charges stem from a shooting in the 1100 block of Boundary Street on Sept. 22.
Police said shots were fired into an apartment and a vehicle parked in front of the residence.
According to authorities, two people inside the apartment were struck by gunfire.
Another suspect in the shooting, Perry Taylor, 22, was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Nov. 24 during a traffic stop, authorities said.
He is charged with five counts of attempted murder and currently remains behind bars at JRLDC, jail records show.
With the arrests of Smoot and Dozier, the final suspect in the shooting, Regenald Evans Jr., remains at large.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.
