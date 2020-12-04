One taken to hospital after crews respond to possible drowning in Conway

CONWAY, S.C (WMBF) – Crews responded to reports of a possible drowning in a Conway neighborhood, according to officials.
June Wood, city of Conway spokesperson, said first responders searched a retention pond in the area of Kiskadee Loop in Wild Wing Plantation.
The call was dispatched around 12:45 p.m. Friday.
Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said the department’s dive team was deployed to help with rescue efforts.
One person with injuries was taken to the hospital via ambulance, according to Casey.
