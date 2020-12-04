One injured in crash involving dump truck in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash involving a dump truck Friday morning.
The accident is the area of 2847 Jordanville Road in Galivants Ferry, according to HCFR. The call was dispatched shortly after 5:30 a.m.
In addition to the dump truck, one other vehicle was involved in the crash, officials said.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is at the scene and is investigating the crash.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as first responders work the scene.
