North Carolina health leaders report increase in hepatitis A outbreak, urge vaccination

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself against hepatitis A,” said Dr. Erica Wilson, medical director for vaccine preventable diseases in the NCDHHS Division of Public Health. “One dose of vaccine is highly effective, and a second dose gives lifelong immunity. We also urge everyone to continue to practice good hand hygiene and safer sex practices. Drug use also increases risk of infection, and individuals who continue to use drugs should practice harm reduction strategies and get vaccinated.”