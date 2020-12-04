FIRST ALERT: Mild end to the week, showers and storms expected tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While we are starting off your Friday morning on a mostly dry note, we’re in for some big changes throughout this afternoon.
Temperatures are starting off in the upper 30s and low 40s, much more comfortable compared to the last few mornings. Highs today will be quite mild, as they warm into the upper 60s this afternoon for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
Rain chances will increase as we head into the late evening and overnight hours as a cold front passes through the area. A few of these showers and storms could have gusty winds and heavy downpours. Some wind gusts even outside of the thunderstorm activity could reach speeds of up to 30-40 mph. The good news? Most of the rain looks to clear out by the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.
For the weekend, we’ll expect clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the low and middle 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.
