Family, missing persons group offers $5,000 reward in missing Florence man case

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The reward to help find a Florence man who disappeared nearly a year ago has been increased, but it won’t last for long.
Family members said the last time they heard from Tracy Herion was in January 2020, and he was last seen in the 600 block of South Coit Street.
Investigators, family and members of the CUE Center for Missing Persons searched several areas on Thursday and Friday, hoping to find evidence and information in his disappearance.
His family is now offering $2,000 and the CUE Center for Missing Persons is offering an additional reward of $3,000 for a total of $5,000. But the rewards are only being offered through Dec. 11, and will be withdrawn after that date.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.