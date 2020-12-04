DHEC: S.C. records highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 2,470 new cases of COVID-19, and 28 additional deaths.
That is the highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases in S.C. since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 2,239 cases on July 11.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 210,995 and those who have died to 4,175, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 113 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 11,569 and the percent positive was 21.4%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,181 inpatient hospital beds, 8,787 are in use for a 78.59% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 1,047 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 233 are in ICU and 104 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
