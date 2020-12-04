Community remembers Baby Boy Horry on 12th anniversary of the day he was found

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the community gathered Friday afternoon on the 12th anniversary of the day Baby Boy Horry was found.
Since then, a memorial is held each year to honor the newborn found abandoned in a shopping bag on the side of the road.
This year, though, is different.
Earlier this year, police identified and charged a woman believed to be that infant’s mother.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, who leads the memorial each year, said this could be the last year for the event now that someone is being held responsible.
“We’ve tried to keep his name in front of everybody. But today, he’s going to have a family who will love and cherish his thoughts and memories. That’s a heartache that’s been taken away from us,” Edge said.
Jennifer Sahr is the woman accused of leaving Baby Boy Horry on the side of the road more than a decade ago.
Authorities said she was a student at Coastal Carolina University at the time of the infant’s birth and discovery.
They also said scientific evidence is what led them to her earlier this year.
Sahr is charged with homicide by child abuse.
