‘COLLEGE GAMEDAY’ GOES TEAL: What to know ahead of CCU’s big game

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The national spotlight will shine on Coastal Carolina University and the Grand Strand as a whole this weekend, as ESPN’s “College GameDay” is broadcast from Brooks Stadium starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
That broadcast will be followed by the No. 14 Chanticleers clashing with the No. 8 Cougars of BYU.
Ahead of Saturday’s historic day in Horry County, here’s everything you need to know, from where to watch the big game to traffic around the campus.
The big game: CCU vs. BYU
Saturday’s matchup was originally set to feature No. 25 Liberty, but the Flames were forces to cancel due to COVID-19 protocols, thereby opening the door for BYU to face the Chants.
The game is set to be televised from CCU’s Brooks Stadium on ESPNU starting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.
A limited number of fans will be allowed inside the stadium due to COVID-19 protocols.
To allow more members of Teal Nation to enjoy the excitement on campus, nearby Springs Brooks Stadium, home to the 2016 national champion baseball team, is allowing some fans to watch the game on a large screen.
Road closures during ‘College GameDay’
CCU’s Department of Public Safety is implementing a traffic and pedestrian safety plan on Saturday to keep members of the public safe.
According to the plan, University Boulevard will be closed from S.C. 544 to Chanticleer Drive West. Prior to the game, all westbound traffic on University Boulevard will be sent north on Chanticleer Drive West, or south onto Quail Run, university safety officials said.
For more on the traffic and pedestrian plan, click here.
Beware of ticket scam
Saturday’s game is the hottest ticket across the Grand Strand, but CCU officials are warning that some may be too hot.
The university said Thursday that it was made aware of fake tickets and bar codes being sold via Facebook and other social media outlets posing as real tickets.
Officials reaffirmed that the game is sold out, and ticketholders either already have their paper tickets or receive digital tickets only from a secure account.
The CCU Department of Public Safety is investigating the scam. Anyone with information is asked to call officials at (843) 349-2177.
Show us those signs!
We want to see your “GameDay” signs!
If you’ve got a great sign that you’ll be proudly displaying during Saturday’s big game, upload a photo of it here.
We might feature it on air and online.
#ChantsUp!
