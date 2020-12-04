Chants prep for BYU, Grand Strand preps for ‘College GameDay’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina’s game against No. 25 Liberty was cancelled because of COVID-19, but the Chanticleers have another top-ranked opponent already lined up with ESPN’s “College GameDay” in town.
“College GameDay” crews have already come to Conway and are ready for Saturday. Now, a new opponent for the Chants is set to make its way to the Grand Strand.
Due to COVID-19 issues within the Liberty football program, out go the Flames and in come the Cougars of BYU.
It’s quite a historical matchup, and with GameDay in town it amps things up even more.
It’s the first-ever meeting between the Chants and the Cougars and will be the first top 25 matchup in the history of Brooks Stadium.
Kickoff is currently set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday on ESPNU, though that is subject to change.
The victor will certainly make a great case for a shot at a New Year’s Six Bowl.
“We know the brand that BYU has. Tremendous amount of success and respect that we have for them as an institution throughout the years,” said Matt Hogue, CCU’s athletic director. “People know that name brand very well. For us to have an opportunity to play against them here in our stadium and be able to showcase to the nation what we feel about our program as a rising brand within college athletics as well.”
The game is sold out, but Hogue said there are plans to accommodate fans at Springs Brooks Stadium to watch the game due to the limited capacity at Brooks Stadium.
