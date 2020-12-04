CCU alum Dustin Johnson named special guest picker for ‘College GameDay’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One of Coastal Carolina University’s favorite sons will now take part in arguably one of the school’s biggest moments.
ESPN announced Friday that Dustin Johnson will be this week’s guest picker on “College GameDay,” which will emanate from Brooks Stadium in Conway Saturday morning.
The appearance comes after the former Chanticleer won The Masters tournament last month, further cementing his status as the world’s top-ranked golfer. Johnson also captured the FedEx Cup earlier this year.
The Irmo native attended Coastal Carolina from 2003-2007, where he was a three-time Big South Conference Golfer of the Year, a three-time along with three appearances in the NCAA Championship while also being named to several All-American teams.
Johnson will help pick from the national slate of college football games alongside host Rece Davis and analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, David Pollack and Lee Corso.
“College GameDay” airs beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.
