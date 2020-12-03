Woman wanted for robbery at Food Lion in Darlington

Police are searching for a woman accused in an armed robbery at a Darlington supermarket. (Source: Darlington Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | December 3, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 11:35 AM

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for a woman accused in a robbery at a Darlington supermarket.

According to Darlington police, the suspect entered the Food Lion on Express Lane around 9:25 a.m. Thursday and demanded money from the cashier.

Police said the woman fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a silver, newer model Toyota with paper tags.

The suspect is described as about 5-foot-9 and approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a dark jacket, a red hood, and dark sunglasses with gold trim, according to authorities.

If you have any information on the suspect, call Darlington police at 843-398-4026

