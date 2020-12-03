State championship game between Marion High, Abbeville postponed due to COVID-19

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - The 2A state championship game between Marion High and Abbeville High has been postponed due to COVID-19, according to the South Carolina High School League.
The game was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Spring Valley High.
“While this is a very unfortunate turn of events, we appreciate the school’s decision to practice the safety measures recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control,” SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said.
The SCHSL confirmed the game will be rescheduled once a venue has been reserved and the teams confirm their ability to compete. All tickets purchased this week will be honored at that time.
Marion High head coach Randall State said he hopes the game will be played on Dec. 19.
