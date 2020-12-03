Portions of roads closed as Conway is ‘painting the town teal’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The City of Conway is literally painting the town teal.
A post on the city’s Facebook page shows the logo of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers painted onto a city street.
“City Staff will be completing road work or as we say painting the town teal throughout the day (Thursday), please use caution,” the post states.
City staff states that portions of Elm and Oak streets will be closed as the work continues.
CCU in Conway is playing host to “College GameDay” on Saturday for the first time in university history.
Originally, the Chanticleers were set to take on No. 25 Liberty. However, due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Flames, that matchup was canceled.
CCU will now play BYU at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
