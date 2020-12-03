NMB high school band informed they can’t attend state championship football game

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A fixture of North Myrtle Beach High School football games this season will not be there when the Chiefs take the field in the state championship on Saturday.
Peter DiLeo, director of the North Myrtle Beach High School Band of Chiefs, posted a video to the group’s Facebook page stating the South Carolina High School League informed the organization they would not be allowed to attend this weekend’s Class 4A title game against the AC Flora Falcons in Columbia.
“I’m unaware of the reasoning behind the decision not to allow bands to attend state championship games,” DiLeo stated in the video.
The director said the decision is being appealed in the hopes the SCHSL changes its mind. DiLeo noted the band would continue to follow COVID-19 protocols and safety measures in the event they are allowed to travel to Columbia.
DiLeo said the band would continue practicing throughout the week.
“We still have a job to do and we still have a team to support this week,” DiLeo said.
He took time in the video to thank everyone who has supported the Band of Chiefs throughout the season.
“It’s been an amazing football season for our team, the North Myrtle Beach community, and the Band of Chiefs,” DiLeo said.
WMBF News has reached out to the SCHSL for comment on the situation.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.