Man charged with attempted murder in Conway area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody in connection to a shooting last week in the Conway area.
Online records show Diamantae Currie, 20, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers were called to a home on Dimar Drive for reports of a shooting, according to a report from Horry County police.
Upon arrival, police spoke to a witness who reported she was in a back bedroom when she heard was she believed to be gunshots.
Another witness on scene said he saw two men “wrestling with the victim” in the home before hearing two gunshots, the report stated.
The victim, whose current condition was not immediately known, was taken to the hospital for treatment before police arrived on scene, authorities said.
Currie was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, no bond has been set on his charges, according to online records.
