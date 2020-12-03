3 injured after shooting in Florence, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a shooting took place in Florence Thursday night.
Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers responded to the area of Gaillard Street at around 7:30 p.m. Another call was received a short time later regarding three gunshot victims who were taken to the hospital.
Officials later learned the shooting took place on the 400 block of Noble Street, near Jarrott Street, according to Brandt.
The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.