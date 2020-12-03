Grand Strand hospitals break down COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan during Phase 1

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hospitals across South Carolina could start receiving the first round of COVID-19 vaccines in a matter of weeks.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet on Dec. 10 to consider authorizing the Pfizer vaccine and distribute it across the country.
If the vaccine is approved, it means hospitals and healthcare providers will start implementing Phase 1-A, which means the vaccine will go to critical healthcare workers.
WMBF News reporter Madison Martin sat down with representatives from Tidelands Health and Conway Medical Center who explain the challenges they’re facing and how they are prioritizing the vaccinations.
