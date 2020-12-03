Former S.C. jail officer charged with having sex with inmate

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) - A former detention officer at a South Carolina jail was arrested for having sex with an inmate and booked into the same jail where she once worked.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a news release that Keondra Kenetha Snow was charged with Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate on Tuesday for the Sept. 30 incident.
Snow is a former jail officer with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. Agents first started investigating her at the request of the sheriff’s office.
She has been booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center in Kingstree.
