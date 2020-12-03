Florence Police searching for suspects in attempted robbery at Walmart

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two people wanted in connection to an attempted robbery.
Police said the incident happened at around 8:53 a.m. Thursday at the Walmart location on Beltline Drive. A female allegedly presented a note at the store demanding money but left obtaining anything. She then left the store with another suspect in a dark-colored Toyota, according to police.
No firearm was presented, and no injures were reported in the incident.
Authorities also said one of the suspects is believed to be involved with other robberies in Florence and Darlington counties.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
