FIRST ALERT: Showers and strong wind gusts arrive tonight.

The risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm tonight is extremely low and confined to mainly areas of eastern North Carolina. However, even without and thunderstorms, a period of strong winds will likely develop late tonight as the strong cold front moves through the area. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be likely at times from roughly 10:00 PM Friday through 3:00 AM Saturday. A few wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph may develop right along the beaches.