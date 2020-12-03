FIRST ALERT: Showers and strong wind gusts arrive tonight.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another strong cold front will usher in rain, strong wind gusts, and temperature changes tonight into the weekend.
A strong cold front will blow through region overnight and will be accompanied by a period of rain and gusty winds.
Showers will increase across the region late this evening and be most common from 8:00 PM through 1:00 AM Saturday. While widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, brief downpours will be possible at times. Temperatures will remain very mild through the night with temperatures in the 50s to near 60.
The risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm tonight is extremely low and confined to mainly areas of eastern North Carolina. However, even without and thunderstorms, a period of strong winds will likely develop late tonight as the strong cold front moves through the area. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be likely at times from roughly 10:00 PM Friday through 3:00 AM Saturday. A few wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph may develop right along the beaches.
Rain and the strong winds will quickly come to an end just before sunrise on Saturday. Skies will clear before sunrise on Saturday as dryer and cooler weather returns to the region. Temperatures Saturday will start off in the lower 50s and will only climb a few degrees into the middle 50s by the afternoon.
By Saturday night, temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s. Sunday will be sunny and chilly with afternoon temperatures only in the lower 50s.
Another rain-maker will arrive on Monday with areas of light rain and chilly temperatures in the lower 50s.
