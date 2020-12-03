FIRST ALERT: Rain, strong winds, thunderstorms possible late Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another strong cold front will usher in rain, strong wind gusts, a few thunderstorms and temperature changes late Friday and into the weekend.
Milder weather will gradually move into the region tonight and Friday. Tonight will not be nearly as cold as the last few nights with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s along the Grand Strand and lower 40s across the Pee Dee.
The warming trend will kick into high gear on Friday as afternoon temperatures soar into the upper 60s to near 70.
The surge of warm weather will come ahead of a strong cold front set to arrive Friday night. Skies will turn cloudy through the day on Friday with the chance of a few showers increasing by the afternoon. The best risk of rain will arrive after sunset Friday and linger through late Friday night. Widespread, heavy rain is not expected, but brief downpours will be possible at times late Friday night.
The strong cold front combined with plenty of strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will provide a small risk of a strong to severe thunderstorm before midnight Friday night. There is currently a level 1 severe weather threat in place for the eastern half of the region including Horry County.
Even without and thunderstorms, a period of strong winds will likely develop late Friday night as the strong cold front moves through the area. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be likely at times from roughly 9:00 PM Friday through 3:00 AM Saturday. A few heavy downpours could produce wind gusts closer to 50 mph.
Rain and the strong winds will quickly come to an end just before sunrise on Saturday. Skies will clear through Saturday as dryer and cooler weather returns to the region. Temperatures Saturday will start off in the middle to upper 50s and will hold steady or even slowly fall through the day.
By Saturday night, temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s. Sunday will be sunny and chilly with afternoon temperatures only in the lower 50s.
