FIRST ALERT: Frost this morning, warming up to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Widespread frost will greet you as you head out the door this morning. From the Grand Strand to the Pee Dee, give yourself a few extra minutes as you head out the door this morning to defrost the car. Temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s on this cold Thursday morning.
As we head throughout the morning, we will see temperatures warm up as the winds begin to shift due to high pressure. Finally, our weather will feature temperatures back into the upper 50s today for highs with plenty of sunshine. It just may take a few hours to get there but by the afternoon, a light jacket or long-sleeve shirt should do the trick.
Temperatures will continue to warm up with southerly winds as we head into Friday. Unfortunately, southerly winds will also increase our moisture just ahead of our next low pressure system for the end of Friday and into Saturday morning. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Friday and most of the rain will hold off until late Friday evening through Friday night.
As the low pressure system will bring another cold front, gusty winds will be likely with wind gusts of 30-40 mph possible. This will increase the small threat of a stronger storm and keep the level 1 severe risk in place for Friday night’s passage of the cold front. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated but we will keep an eye on those chances for an isolated strong storm or two.
This system will quickly exit the region early Saturday with just an isolated shower near sunrise. Skies will clear throughout the day but the cooler temperatures will once again blow in on a gusty breeze for the week. Highs will remain steady in the middle 50s through the day. By Sunday, plenty of sunshine will continue but temperatures will only climb into the lower 50s by the afternoon.
