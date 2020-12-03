DHEC: S.C. records 1,754 new COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 1,754 new cases of COVID-19, and 21 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 208,435 and those who have died to 4,145, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 143 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 7,360 and the percent positive was 23.8%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,174 inpatient hospital beds, 8,968 are in use for a 80.26% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 1,046 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 261 are in ICU and 111 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.