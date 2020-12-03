DHEC: First round of COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in S.C. mid-December

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave an update Thursday on the status of a potential COVID-19 vaccine coming to South Carolina.
As it stands, three potential vaccines have shown to have more than 90% efficacy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet on Dec. 10 to consider authorizing the Pfizer vaccine and distribute it across the country.
According to DHEC, they anticipate limited quantities of the vaccine being delivered in the Dec. 14, Dec. 15, Dec. 16 timeframe, while noting that things can change.
Officials were not ready to say how many doses S.C. should expect to receive during this first round of distribution.
Dr. Jane Kelly, DHEC epidemiologist, said they do not expect to receive enough vaccines to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1A within the first week, but will receive additional vaccines week-to-week. Those in that phase are healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
The details of Phase 1B are still being worked out, according to DHEC, but hopes are to move into that phase in January.
Phase 2, in which DHEC hopes to have larger quantities of vaccines, would include those who are increased risk, but not as high as those in 1A and 1B, officials said. This include those in school settings.
DHEC officials said Phase 3 would be open to everyone who wants to receive the vaccine, while Phase 4 could be for those who were hesitant to become vaccinated at first.
Stay with WMBF News for more from Thursday’s briefing. For complete COVID-19 vaccine coverage, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.